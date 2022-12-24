Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.06. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

