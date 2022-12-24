Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 88.5% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.06. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.