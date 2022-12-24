Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $288,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

