Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $249,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 5,190,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.06. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

