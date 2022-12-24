Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

