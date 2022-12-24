Msd Capital L. P Sells 57,177 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $169,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.00. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

