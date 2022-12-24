National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 122 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

