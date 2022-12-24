National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 66,100 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 11,909.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Knight by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 85,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Black Knight Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BKI opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Stories

