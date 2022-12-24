National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

