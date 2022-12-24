National Bank of Canada FI Buys 88,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1,766.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,273,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

