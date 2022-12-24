National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

