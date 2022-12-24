National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.84 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 992,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.85 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

