National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 706,346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

VALE opened at $16.69 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

