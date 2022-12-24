National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,482,841 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,482,841 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

