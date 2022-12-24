National Bank of Canada FI Sells 55,151 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 55,151 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 870,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $50,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,715 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

