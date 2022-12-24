National Bank of Canada FI Sells 6,117 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.