National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 604,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after buying an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 109.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 333,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

