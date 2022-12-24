Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.08% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $437.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.21. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $430,452.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 885,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,173.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 103,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $453,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 990,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 105,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $430,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 885,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,173.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,643 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

