Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.06. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

