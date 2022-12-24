Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

NYSE NUE opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

