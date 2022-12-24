Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,008 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,932.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

