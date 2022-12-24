Parkside Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 5,190,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

