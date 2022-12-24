Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,977.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 110.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

