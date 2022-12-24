PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

