PFG Advisors Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGK opened at $172.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

