PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,212 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $229.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day moving average is $237.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.