PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,482 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

