PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,180 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

