PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 5,132 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 669,917 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.

