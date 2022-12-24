PFG Advisors Buys 19,482 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.19% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 49,531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 344,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 136,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.