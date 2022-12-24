PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 10,162 Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 241.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Stock Performance

PWS opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

