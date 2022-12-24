PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 5,024 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

IXN stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

