PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,154 shares of company stock worth $14,139,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.