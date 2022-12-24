PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SDY opened at $125.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

