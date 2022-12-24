PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $78.09 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

