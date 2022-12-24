PFG Advisors Grows Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SiTime were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 48.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,173 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITM stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $303.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

