PFG Advisors Has $246,000 Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

