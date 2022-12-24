PFG Advisors Invests $213,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.5 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.52 and a beta of 2.42. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

