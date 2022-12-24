PFG Advisors Invests $220,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $286.10 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $362.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

