PFG Advisors Invests $242,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

