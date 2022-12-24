PFG Advisors Invests $246,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $283.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.93 and its 200-day moving average is $271.35.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

