PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 159.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $144.54 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

