PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

