PFG Advisors Makes New $195,000 Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,306,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 332,142 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 225,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 91,113 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BIZD opened at $14.69 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

