PFG Advisors Makes New $265,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $104.17.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.