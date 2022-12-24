PFG Advisors Makes New $265,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BLV stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $104.17.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
