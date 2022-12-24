PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,500 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $74.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

