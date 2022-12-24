PFG Advisors Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11,407.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 78,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $64.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.