PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $21.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

