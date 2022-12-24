PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $42.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

