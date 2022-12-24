PFG Advisors Sells 281 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 188.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 159.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of AMD opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

